Advertisement
CTV News
FOLLOW ON
POLITICS
Published Sunday, November 10, 2019 5:28PM EST
SHARE
SHARE
Report Error
Advertisement
Federal Election
Trudeau vows to 'fight for all Canadians' as Liberals win minority government
Live election results & real-time interactive map
The 6 biggest surprises of election night
Scheer praises party gains after Tories fall short of majority
NDP bleeds seats in Quebec as party sinks to fourth place
'Ottawa doesn't care': Western separatist movement gains traction as Albertans react to Liberal victory