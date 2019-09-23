Advertisement
CTV News
FOLLOW ON
.
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 23, 2019 7:55PM EDT
SHARE
SHARE
Report Error
Advertisement
Federal Election
With one week left to nominate candidates, Liberals have farthest to go
Scheer stress test 'fix' welcomed by housing sector, but impact to high household debt a concern
Scheer pledges to allow longer mortgages, remove 'stress test' for renewals
Trudeau promises more money to kickstart health-care talks with provinces
Singh makes first visit as NDP leader to N.B., apologizes for not coming sooner
UPDATED
Lawn sign threatening to shoot Liberals draws condemnation