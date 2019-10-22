TORONTO -- The 2019 federal election included a number of surprising results. CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the biggest losses of the night:

Ralph Goodale

The longtime Liberal, who was first elected to Parliament in 1974 and most recently served as public safety minister, lost his Regina-Wascana seat to Conservative Michael Kram. Goodale had represented the riding since 1993.

In his speech to supporters after the results came in, Goodale said he was thankful for “the extraordinary privilege of representing this constituency for 26 years.”

Maxime Bernier

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier lost his seat in Beauce, Que., to Conservative Richard Lehoux.

Bernier, a former Conservative who was in Stephen Harper’s cabinet, had represented that riding for 13 years. But as PPC leader, he was widely criticized for his anti-immigration views and his denial that the world is facing a climate-change crisis.

“It was a tough fight for me and also for the People’s Party, but I can tell you that we will be there, we will be stronger at the next election,” he told CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme Monday night.

Bernier also acknowledged that his stance against supply management was “not popular” with dairy producers in his riding.

Lisa Raitt

The deputy leader of the Conservative Party failed to hold on to her seat in Milton, Ont., losing the election to Liberal and Olympic gold-medal kayaker Adam van Koeverden.

Raitt had also served in Harper’s cabinet, after she was first elected as an MP in 2008.

“The reality is, guys, it’s not the result we wanted tonight,” Raitt told her supporters on Monday night, but added that she was “so lucky” to have the constituents’ trust for 11 years.

Amarjeet Sohi

He entered federal politics as a Liberal in 2015 and served as natural resources minister in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. But Sohi was defeated in his Edmonton Mill Woods riding by Conservative Tim Uppal, a former MP.

Jane Philpott

The former Liberal health minister who quit cabinet over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal could not hold on to her Ontario riding as an Independent.

Philpott, who was booted from the Liberal caucus along with former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, lost her Markham-Stouffville seat to Liberal Helena Jaczek.

Despite the loss, Philpott said her campaign “inspired people…to think about doing politics differently,” and helped them imagine “other possibilities beyond partisanship.”

She acknowledged that “it was a bit of stretch” for people in her riding to think of voting for an Independent, but thousands of them did anyway.

Kent Hehr

In the Calgary Centre riding, Conservative Greg McLean defeated former Liberal cabinet minister Kent Hehr.

Hehr had resigned from Trudeau’s cabinet amid allegations of sexual misconduct, but after a third-party investigation into his actions, he was allowed to stay in the Liberal caucus. Hehr said in June 2018 that he has “offered apologies to those who made complaints.”

Guy Caron

Caron had served as the NDP’s federal parliamentary leader as a stand-in for Leader Jagmeet Singh in the House of Commons. Caron was elected to the Quebec riding of Rimouski-Neigette-Temiscouata-Les Basques in 2011, but lost the seat to Bloc Quebecois’ MaximeBlanchette-Joncas on Monday night.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca’s Graham Slaughter