TORONTO -- Elections Canada has seen a record number of voters already.

The federal agency says more than 4.7 million Canadians are estimated to have voted in advanced polls over the weekend, which represents a 29 per cent increase from the 2015 election and the most advanced votes ever recorded.

Advanced polls opened on Friday and continued through the Thanksgiving long weekend. Elections Canada data suggests an estimated 1.24 million ballots were cast on the Friday, while 1.6 million votes were cast on the holiday Monday. Saturday and Sunday saw 977,000 and 915,000 votes cast, respectively.

During the 2015 election, 3.65 million Canadians voted during the advanced voting period.

The election takes place Oct. 21.