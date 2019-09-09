OTTAWA – The Assembly of First Nations has outlined what it views as the key election 2019 priorities for federal parties and candidates. Among the top commitments: treating climate change as a national priority, and affirming First Nations laws.

AFN Grand Chief Perry Bellegarde unveiled the priorities at the National Press Theatre. He acknowledged that their plan is ambitious, but said that the election is happening at "a turning point" in Canadian history.

"This is our time to commit to action to save our planet and ourselves, to commit to ensure all children are equipped to build a prosperous future, and to commit to a promise that health, education, the economy and justice systems will work for everyone," Bellegarde said in a statement outlining the priorities.

The 16-page document, "Honouring Promises," outlines a wide range of commitments that they say federal political parties must make in order to be able to work together with First Nations. Some of the must-dos have timeframes attached of within one or two years, others are to be tackled within a four-year mandate.

Other commitments the AFN is looking for from the next government include:

Including First Nations leadership in ministerial-level meetings;

Launching revenue sharing talks and transfer;

Support increasing federal procurement from First Nations businesses;

Funding community and essential infrastructure;

Ensuring all have access to safe drinking water; and

Implementing the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action, and the MMIWG Calls to Justice.

Bellegarde said he will not be endorsing a leader or a party but is looking to influence every contenders' platform. He said he will be encouraging First Nations people in Canada to get out to vote, assess what each candidate is proposing, and evaluate what has, or has not been accomplished to-date.

"I think we can have an impact, no question," Bellegarde said.

More to come.