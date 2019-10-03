TORONTO -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship but is in the process of renouncing his American citizenship, a spokesperson has confirmed to CTV News.

The Globe and Mail first reported on Scheer’s dual citizenship Thursday.

“Once Mr. Scheer became leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, he decided he would renounce his U.S. citizenship before the election,” the leader's spokesperson Brock Harrison told CTV News in an email.

“In August, he informed the United States government that he was renouncing his citizenship. He has submitted his paperwork and is currently waiting for confirmation from the embassy that he is no longer a dual-citizen.”

Harrison said Scheer and his sisters received U.S. passports as children through one of their parents. He said Scheer has not renewed his American passport as an adult.

With files from Rachel Aiello