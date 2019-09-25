A new poll suggests that the performance of Ont. Premier Doug Ford and Alta. Premier Jason Kenney are influencing the voters in their respective provinces.



Former Conservative campaign manager Jenni Byrne says despite the poll, "there's been no translation into any of the ballot numbers."



Liberal campaign spokesperson Carlene Variyan says there's "no doubt" that the unpopularity of Ford will influence voters in Ontario.

NDP campaign advisor Anne McGrath says Kenney is still in a "honeymoon phase" with Alberta voters, whereas Ford is a "polarizing figure."