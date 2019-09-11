Behind the call: Sights and sounds at Rideau Hall
CTVNews.ca Staff Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:33PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:35AM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Governor General at Rideau Hall today to dissolve parliament.
And while Canadians heard a clear election call, CTV has a behind the scenes look at what led to that moment.
From sound, to lights, to reporters and camera crews, it's a full scale endeavour.
Molly Thomas shows us more of the day, the 2019 writ dropped.
RELATED IMAGES