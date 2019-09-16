Advertisement
CTV News
FOLLOW ON
Bloc Quebecois hold a press conference in Saint Jerome
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 1:29PM EDT
SHARE
The Bloc Quebecois hold a press conference in Saint Jerome.
SHARE
Report Error
Advertisement
Federal Election
BREAKING
Maxime Bernier invited to Leaders' Debates Commission debates
NEW
Scheer would restore Harper's child fitness and arts tax credits Liberals axed
Elizabeth May pitches Greens as holding balance of power in minority government
Jane Philpott's bid for re-election could split vote with Liberals: experts
Liberals pledge $535 million per year to support child care outside school hours
Trend Line: Race for the top 'can't get much closer than this'