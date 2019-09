Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet responds to reporters questions at a news conference to comment the launch of the federal election on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Quebec City. Local Bloc candidates Christian Hebert, from the left, Christiane Gagnon, leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, Sebastien Bouchard-Theberge and Julie Vignola look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot