TORONTO -- In a major comeback, the Bloc Québécois is poised to regain official party status in the House of Commons, as party support under Yves-François Blanchet’s leadership surged over the course of the 40-day campaign.

Taking seats away from the Liberals, Conservatives, and NDP, the Bloc’s revival comes after languishing for nearly a decade without official status after it won fewer than the requisite 12 seats in the last two federal elections.

The party has won 20 seats so far and is leading in 16 other ridings.

Blanchet is hoping the Bloc’s gain will be enough to give the party leverage when negotiating for support with Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government.