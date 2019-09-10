What are politicians hearing about from Canadians as they start to knock on doors?

NDP MP Jenny Kwan says the 'climate emergency' will be one of the key issues in this election. Deputy Conservative leader Lisa Raitt thinks voters are concerned about affordability and want to know 'what government is going to do for them.' Liberal candidate Greg Fergus believes that the electorate is satisfied with the government's record but remain concerned about extremism and 'that kind of politics' coming to Canada.