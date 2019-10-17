OTTAWA –NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Thursday deflected questions about whether he’d formally join forces with his rivals on the left in the event of a minority government, but said people shouldn’t be afraid of the notion of a coalition.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at a local diner in Welland, Ont. Thursday morning, Singh reflected on some of Canada’s past political achievements, that he said were made possible because progressives worked together.

"If you look around and think about the things that we’re proud of as Canadians, the things that make us proud of the fact that we take care of one another, our universal health care system, that came in because Tommy Douglas, New Democrats and progressives pushed for it," he said.

Asked about how working together would look post-election, and whether that would involve an alliance of parties, Singh said "he’s not bogged down on the details."

Last weekend, the NDP leader said he would "absolutely" form a coalition with other governments. But he has since shifted focus away from those statements and the implication that establishing a coalition is synonymous with support in a minority government scenario, which it isn’t.

Singh was also asked to respond to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s comments on Wednesday in an interview with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, where he said he’d look to form a government if his party wins the most seats, but not a majority of seats, on election night.

Doing so would go against parliamentary convention that states the incumbent party has the first right to form government, even if they don’t win the most seats. They can overturn a loss by earning support from other parties.

Singh didn’t answer directly but instead doubled down on his view that under no circumstance would his party support the Conservatives.

"We’re going to always fight Conservatives because we don’t believe in their cuts to services, we don’t believe in how they could harm people. We’re going to fight them," he said.

He then diverted to the age-old issue of electoral reform, which he said has been left unresolved thanks to the Liberals.

"We were promised by Mr. Trudeau that this would change. He said we would end first-past-the-post systems because it’s so unfair, and be broke that promise," said Singh.

Singh slams @JustinTrudeau for breaking his electoral reform promise from 2015. He says Trudeau mentioned it at least “1800 times last election.” If true, that would have been an average of 23 times a day #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/U6tUPEWH1a — Kevin Gallagher (@KGallagherCTV) October 17, 2019

He remained steadfast on his vow to scrap the current electoral structure, and implement proportional representation. This, he said, would allow the “sixty per cent” of Canadians who don’t vote Conservative, to feel their "vote counts."

"It’s wrong for the Conservatives to think that with less than 40 per cent of power or vote, they deserve all the majority of power."