TORONTO – The Conservatives and Liberals are gripped in a tie for the lead in the latest daily tracking numbers from Nanos Research.

"Neither of the two front-running parties has the upper hand," pollster Nik Nanos said on the Trend Line podcast Wednesday morning. "It's pretty clear that Canadians are unsure who they should give a tip-of-the-hat to on this campaign."

The latest numbers put the Conservatives at 35.4 per cent support, with the Liberals just behind at 35.3. The NDP came in at 12.7, the Greens at 8.8, the Bloc at 5.5 and the People's Party at 2.1 per cent.

"Right now we're in minority government territory," said Nanos, adding that the number of seats the Bloc winsin Quebec may determine which party forms the next government.

