TORONTO -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer announced that he will cut taxes for the lowest income bracket and save Canadians hundreds of dollars a year if he’s elected prime minister.

On Sunday, Scheer promised he would reduce the tax rate from 15 per cent to 13.75 per cent for taxpayers making under $47,630 annually. Though Scheer’s press release touts a “Universal Tax Cut,” this would only affect those in the lowest-income tax bracket.

The Conservatives say the tax cut could save an individual $440 on their taxes, while a two-income couple would save over $850 per year.

During a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., he told reporters he’s committed to balancing the budget over a “responsible” five-year period.

“We are going to get back to balanced budgets while we find ways to lower taxes and put money back in the pockets of Canadians so they can get ahead,” Scheer said. “I’ve made the commitment that while doing that, funding for important services like health care and education, continue to increase by at least 3 per cent.”

The tax cut would be introduced gradually – starting in 2021 by reducing the rate to 14.5 per cent to a full implementation by 2023.

The Conservatives say they will cancel the carbon tax, take the GST off home heating, make maternity benefits tax-free and introduce a green public transit tax credit.