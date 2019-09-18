You can subscribe to Trend Line on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify.

The Conservatives have pulled ahead of the pack in the national daily tracking numbers from Nanos Research.

The latest numbers, released on Wednesday, put the Conservatives ahead at 37.2 per cent ballot support with the Liberals at 35.5. The NDP came in at 13.6, the Green Party at 7.0, the Bloc Quebecois at 4.0 and the People’s Party of Canada at 1.7.

If you take into account Tuesday's preferred prime minister numbers, it’s a “double-win for the Conservatives,” pollster Nik Nanos said on the Trend Line podcast. Scheer and the Conservatives are the “main gainers over the last few weeks,” said Nanos, noting that the other parties have shown only marginal swings.

It’s definitely a two-way race “locked in the margin of error,” said Nanos.

For more on the latest tracking numbers and where the Conservatives may be drawing their support, listen to the latest episode of the Trend Line podcast.