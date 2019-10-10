OTTAWA – The federal Conservative Party is releasing its election 2019 campaign platform on Friday, CTV News has confirmed.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has faced questions throughout the campaign about when this package of promises and how much they'll cost, would be made public. He had earlier signaled that it would come "with plenty of time to make up their minds before they vote."

Advance polls open at 9 a.m. on Friday and run through to Monday, Oct. 14 across the country.

Scheer has alleged that the Liberals' platform is not a full platform because not every promise within it was costed. The key items in the Liberal platform —which spans 85 pages and includes a mix of already-announced campaign promises and new ideas— were assessed by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) and amount to billions in new spending.

The Conservatives have also said they are using the PBO to assess the cost of their commitments.

The NDP have not yet issued their costed platform either, however NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said it's coming soon.