OTTAWA – With the kickoff of the 2019 federal election campaign, the buses and planes that will transport the party leaders, their staff and the media covering them across the country have been revealed.

Wednesday at Rideau Hall, where Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau announced the election call, reporters got a look at the party's bus.

The bus is largely wrapped in a Liberal red, with maple leaves and the party's "Choose Forward" slogan. On one side it features a photo of Trudeau and a young girl, and it's framed by two white chevrons – giving it an arrow look.

From @BoyerMichel who is on the ground at Rideau Hall, here is a first look at the #LPC campaign bus. Follow live as our reporters across Canada and in Ottawa document the 2019 election kickoff: https://t.co/ZxQsvA9As6 #cdnpoli #elxn43 #ctvelxn pic.twitter.com/G2a8rM8IE6 — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) September 11, 2019

After leaving the Governor General's residence, Trudeau took off for an evening rally in Vancouver aboard the commercial Boeing 737-800 jet they've chartered from Air Transat.

The plane is white, with "Trudeau" in big red letters and the main campaign website URL in smaller black font below it. The tail is red with the party's logo and "Liberal" on the engine.

The Conservatives and Leader Andrew Scheer began the first day of the campaign at the Ottawa airport. There, those following Scheer for the first days of the election hopped aboard the commercial Airbus A319 jet the party has chartered from Air Canada.

It’s mostly white, with "Scheer 2019" in big letters along the fuselage. The tail is Conservative blue and features the party's slogan: "It's time for you to get ahead."

Then, the delegation with the Conservatives boarded a completely blue bus – other than “2019” in red, and a headshot of Scheer. In blue, there are a blend of images including a mix of the party slogan, logo, and an image of Scheer sitting with seemingly everyday people.

Conservative campaign busses picking up leader Andrew Scheer in Quebec City, en route to first campaign stop in Trois-Rivières. #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/o2wu8Bo0NF — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) September 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the NDP are beginning the campaign aboard their bus. Leader Jagmeet Singh disembarked from it on the way to his first official campaign event. Fully wrapped in a blend of party orange, grey and yellow, it also features a few different shots of Singh. One on the back of the bus shows him from behind with his fists in the air, and his name and the party logo. Another features Singh smiling while looking at a baby.

I’ll be following the #NDP over the next 5 days for @CTVNews. Leader @theJagmeetSingh is launching his party’s campaign in London today #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/nKbC1wnSrc — Kevin Gallagher (@KGallagherCTV) September 11, 2019

The NDP will also be chartering a plane for some legs of their campaign, but it has not been unveiled yet.

The Green Party said they will not charter a campaign plane and will rely on commercial flights. CTVNews.ca has asked the party to clarify whether the campaign will use a bus while touring Canada.

With files from CTV News Toronto