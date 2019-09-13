Advertisement
CTV News
FOLLOW ON
Day 3: Sights and sounds from the election campaign trail
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 8:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 13, 2019 10:37AM EDT
SHARE
Sights and sounds from the election campaign trail.
RELATED IMAGES
view larger image
SHARE
Report Error
Advertisement
Federal Election
Trudeau proposes to cut fees, provide support for smaller businesses
Conservatives promise to bring back the public transit tax credit
Leaders link up with their political families for Day 3 of federal campaign
Facebook working with Elections Canada to increase voter registration
Scheer pressed on abortion debate on campaign trail
Profile of a decades-long bellwether seat: Peterborough-Kawartha