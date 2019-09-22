OTTAWA – Days after images and video came to light of Justin Trudeau doing brownface and blackface, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has not ruled out the potential to work with the Liberals in a minority government scenario.

In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Singh was asked whether the three separate instances of behaviour that Trudeau himself has called racist and offensive would now preclude the NDP from sitting down with the Liberals should the outcome of the Oct. 21 be that no one party wins a majority of the seats.

Singh said that he remains open to working with "anyone" who would want to work on advancing the progressive policies that are at the core of the NDP's platform.

"What I want to make clear is there are certain things that are going to help Canadians out, and if there's people who want to work with me to make that happen, I'm prepared to sit down and have a conversation," Singh said.

"I'm running to become prime minister so I'll take the support of anyone who wants to work towards goals that will improve people's lives."

However, Singh has already said he would not prop-up a Conservative government in a minority situation. Singh made that pronouncement after the Liberals revived a 2005 video of Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaking against same-sex marriage. It's a video Scheer has not apologized for, saying though that he thinks the matter has been settled.

"I've only ruled out, Mr. Scheer very clearly, for a very specific policy reasons. The fact that his policies seem to be very unclear around his candidates, around a woman's right to choose, and around same sex marriage and LGTBQ communities, and the climate crisis. So based on all these policy uncertainties that he’s presenting, I’ve made it very clear that I will not be able to support him," Singh said.

In order for any party to form a majority government they need to win 170 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. As current polling stands the Conservatives and Liberals remain neck-and-neck for first, with the NDP looking to be the party most likely to be the ones holding the balance of power in a minority. Though, with less than a month to go before voters go to the polls, things can change quickly.

That was evident this week when the blackface and brownface visuals hit the Liberal campaign hard, throwing them into damage-control mode as the controversy made international headlines.

Singh is the first federal party leader of colour running to be prime minister, and his response to the controversy has received praise across the political spectrum. In Sunday’s interview Singh said that he has still not had the Trudeau-requested meeting in which the Liberal leader wants to apologize personally for his past actions. Singh said even if he does ask for forgiveness, it’s not on him to accept that.

"No one person can be proxy for all the people that have been impacted and hurt," Singh said.

As part of the continuing series of leaders' interviews on CTV's Question Period, Singh also spoke about his plans to pay for a growing list of progressive promises, and how he's approaching campaigning in Quebec.

More to come.