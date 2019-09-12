Duceppe: Quebec's Bill 21 will be a 'hell of a problem' for leaders
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 8:51PM EDT
Former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe says that Quebec's controversial religious symbols ban will present “a hell of a problem” for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.
Duceppe tells CTV Power Play Host Don Martin that the issue won't just impact Trudeau, but could complicate campaigning for other federal leaders. He says the party that could benefit over the secularism issue is the Bloc Quebecois.