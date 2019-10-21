TORONTO – After a hard-fought campaign, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has managed to hold on to power, winning a minority government.

CTV News has declared that the Liberals are the victors of the 2019 federal election, but will be coming out of this campaign with fewer seats than they had going in, and a looser grip on power.

After four years of mixed results delivering on his promises and a series of controversies that threw into question the sleeves-rolled-up leader’s commitment to doing politics differently, Trudeau is heading back to Ottawa to attempt to govern for another four years, though minority parliaments historically don’t last that long.

With polls closed in the majority of ridings and results continuing to stream in from across the country, the Liberals took an early lead but are not projected to secure the 170 seats needed to hold the majority of the 338 seats in the House of Commons. That means conversation will soon shift to how the remaining seats fall and where the Liberals will have to look to find support in a hung Parliament.

It's been a tight 40-day campaign that saw leadership, affordability issues and the environment become central themes against a backdrop of divisive politicking. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and his party had framed itself as the best choice for Canadians who want to “get ahead,” and who think Trudeau has taken the country in the wrong direction. With days to go in the campaign Scheer told CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme that the party who wins the most seat should have the right to govern, so all eyes will be on his reaction to tonight’s outcome.

Trudeau cast his ballot this morning in his riding of Papineau, Que., where he was joined by his wife and children, and tonight he is watching the results roll in at the Palais des congres de Montreal. He is expected to speak with supporters in the coming hours about tonight’s outcome.

More to come.