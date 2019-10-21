TORONTO -- The outcome of the 2019 federal election is in voters' hands, with the first polls in Atlantic Canada now closed and results continuing to stream in from across the country.

Early results show the Liberals leading in the region, with at least six incumbents securing their re-election. In 2015 the party swept all seats in the region but the outcome is not expected to be the same story.

It's been a tight 40-day campaign that saw leadership, affordability issues and the environment become central themes against a backdrop of divisive politicking.

As Canadians headed to the polls on Monday, all the parties focused on getting their vote out, with resources being poured into ensuring that supporters are being mobilized in the many key battleground races of this closely fought campaign. With the Liberals and Conservatives still locked in a dead heat to form government, in some ridings a handful of votes could make the difference.

In addition to some isolated instances of delays and other confusion at polling places, Elections Canada did receive complaints about electors receiving robocalls with misleading or wrong information about when to cast their ballots. These instances were flagged to the elections agency as happening in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Quebec, though it was not something that appeared to be widespread.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau cast his ballot this morning in his riding of Papineau, Que., where he was joined by his wife and children, and tonight he is watching the results roll in at the Palais des congres de Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer started his day in the hotly contested Regina-Wascana, Sask. riding, where the Conservatives are hoping to unseat the only Liberal in the province, longtime incumbent Ralph Goodale. He then cast his ballot in his Regina-Qu'Appelle, Sask. riding before taking in the night’s results at his election headquarters in Regina, Sask.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Burnaby South riding in British Columbia, where he took part in a get-out-the-vote event before watching the results roll in from his election night party in Vancouver. Singh cast his ballot in advance last week.

Meanwhile, Green party Leader Elizabeth May is in Victoria, B.C., where she voted in her Saanich-Gulf Islands riding and made a few final campaign stops before attending her election night party on Vancouver Island, where the Greens are hoping to pick up seats.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his wife cast their ballots in the Beloeil-Chambly, Que. riding he is looking to claim from an NDP incumbent, before heading to Montreal to watch the results roll in.

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier is in his riding of Beauce, southeast of Quebec City, where he cast his ballot and will be tonight to see whether his new party has been able to gain traction.

As the ballots are counted, Canadians will get an idea whether Trudeau was able to convince Canadians he should hold on to power after four years of mixed results delivering on his promises and a series of controversies that threw into question the sleeves-rolled-up leader’s commitment to doing politics differently.

Or, the result could hand Scheer a mandate? If he is able to take the Tories back to power after one term of Liberal governance, it’ll be a big win for his party that has framed itself as the best choice for Canadians who want to “get ahead,” and who think Trudeau has taken the country in the wrong direction.

Throughout the campaign — which kicked off on Sept. 11 — the polls have placed Trudeau and Scheer neck-and-neck, but neither has appeared to coalesce enough support to command a majority government. If that holds true, then Canadians could be in for their first minority Parliament in nearly a decade.

What position will Singh, Blanchet, May, and Bernier be in, should their votes be needed to prop up a hung House of Commons?

Singh started the campaign all but counted out, but after some strong debate performances and recognition for his reaction to being faced with racism on the trail, his prospects improved. Coupled with a strong social media and youth outreach strategy, the New Democrats could defy those early expectation by the time the results are in.

Blanchet has surprised many in this campaign, emerging as a real contender in Quebec, destabilizing the gains the other parties were looking to make there.

To send more members of her party to the House of Commons, May has been banking on Canadians prioritizing climate change, and attracting those disaffected Liberal and NDP voters who want a new approach.

Bernier’s campaign began with a vow to run candidates for his fledgling party in every riding across the country, but will he be able to emerge from election night with his own seat, and as more than a party of one?

LATEST POLLING HAS CONSERVTAIVES, LIBERALS IN DEAD HEAT

The latest polling data from Nanos Research, commissioned by CTV News and the Globe & Mail and conducted on Sunday Oct. 20, suggests that the election results could likely come down to the wire for the Liberals and Conservatives.

On the eve of the election, a sample survey of 739 decided voters were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” Nanos research found the Conservatives had 32.5 per cent support, just eking by the Liberals who had 31.7 per cent.

The NDP heads into the election with 20.8 per cent, the Bloc Quebecois polling at 7.2 per cent, the Green Party at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 1.5 per cent. The results have a margin of error of ± 3.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

A key factor in deciding who wins and by how much will be voter turnout on Monday.

Already, a record 4.7 million Canadians are estimated to have cast their ballots at advance polls, 111,300 electors cast ballots at early on-campus pilling places, and another 21,842 ballots from Canadians living abroad had been received by Elections Canada as of Friday.

While all these indicate higher turnout than 2015, it’s still to be seen whether the discourse of this campaign, which saw each war room look to tarnish their opponents’ candidate rosters, and partisan attack lines shared at nearly every campaign stop the leaders made.

Heading into the campaign the Liberals held 177 seats, the Conservatives had 95, the NDP held 39, the Bloc Quebecois had 10, and the Green Party had two seats. The 42nd Parliament also had eight independents as of dissolution.

In 2015, the Liberals won 184 seats, the Conservatives secured 99, the NDP 44, the Bloc Quebecois 10, and the Green Party had one seat.

A party needs to win 170 seats for a majority government.

Polls close across the country at the following local times:

Newfoundland 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic 8:30 p.m.

Eastern 9:30 p.m.

Central 8:30 p.m.

Mountain 7:30 p.m.

Pacific 7 p.m.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Jeremiah Rodriguez