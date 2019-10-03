OTTAWA – In light of the pending strike action for thousands of education workers in Ontario, Canada's Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault has been making calls to union leadership and school officials across the province in hopes of underscoring both the importance for voters to still be able to access polling places at Ontario schools, and the electoral body's respect for those who may be on the picket line, according to his office.

"Elections Canada is confident that CUPE leadership and members appreciate and respect the importance of the national democratic exercise that will take place on the 21st. We look forward to them respecting the right of electors to exercise their right to vote," said spokesperson Nick Gamache in a statement, adding that Elections Canada has also reassured these groups that should the strike happen, "everything will be done to allow workers to exercise their rights while respecting electors' equally important right to cast their ballot."

Even with a growing list of schools announcing they will close should the strike happen, Elections Canada says Canadians should expect that their day-of or advance polling places at Ontario schools will not change, noting that voter information cards are already in the mail.

"We are engaging with school boards, and contingencies are always part of our planning process," Gamache said. "Last minute location changes would create additional challenges for electors, lead to unnecessary confusion, and ultimately negatively impact Canadians' polling day experience."

The announcement from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of pending full strike action has prompted several school boards to announce that schools will close if these support workers are on the picket line, with some citing the inability to "safely operate" schools without these staff.

On Wednesday, Elections Canada said in the event of a strike—which would see 55,000 support staff walk off the job over a contract dispute with the provincial Progressive Conservative government— alternative arrangements would be made to ensure things like tables and chairs are available to the poll workers.

According to CTV News Toronto, talks between the province and the union are scheduled to begin around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.