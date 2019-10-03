TORONTO -- As federal party leaders continue to pitch their plans for the environment on the campaign trail, candidates across the country shared their views on the topic at more than 100 non-partisan debates.

Organized by the Ontario-based non-profit organization GreenPAC in coordination with numerous other local groups, more than '100 Debates on the Environment 'took place Thursday night in neighbourhoods across Canada, touching on a broad range of topics including carbon tax, wilderness conservation, climate change, water and pollution.

While at least 107 debates have taken place so far, a few are still scheduled for the coming days.

In an interview with CTV's John-Vennavally-Rao, GreenPac's executive director Sabrina Bowman said more than 400 candidates from the NDP, Liberal, Green, Conservative and PPC parties are participating. However, she said Conservative candidates had shown up at fewer than half.

According to the "100 Debates on the Environment" website, the debates are intended to create a "Canada-wide conversation between candidates and constituents about the environment."

In an email to CTV News, organizer Aaron Freeman from GreenPAC said the event is an "effort to demonstrate the broad and deep public support that exists for environmental leadership in Canada."

He said Canada has never before held theme-based candidate debates at this scale.

The debates are hosted in just about every province and territory by scientists, health professionals, high schools, religious institutions and even a few craft breweries.

A list of when and where the remaining debates will be held is available on the debate series' website.