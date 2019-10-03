As federal party leaders continue to pitch their plans for the environment on the campaign trail, candidates across the country will be given a platform to share their views on the topic at 100 planned non-partisan debates that will take place before the election.

Organized by the Ontario-based non-profit organization GreenPAC in coordination with numerous other local groups, 100 Debates on the Environment will hold non-partisan all-candidate debates in more than 100 communities across Canada.

While the majority of the environmental debates are scheduled for Thursday evening, several of them appear to be organized for a few days after and one has already taken place in Ontario’s Cambridge riding.

On Wednesday evening, candidates from the NDP, Liberals, Greens, and PPC took to the stage at the University of Waterloo’s School of Architecture to answer questions from the audience on their plans to tackle climate change and protect the environment.

The debates are intended to create a “Canada-wide conservation between candidates and constituents about the environment,” according to the movement’s website.

In an email to CTV News, organizer Aaron Freeman from GreenPAC said the event is an “effort to demonstrate the broad and deep public support that exists for environmental leadership in Canada.” He said Canada has never held theme-based candidate debates nearing this scale before.

“There are debates in nearly every single province and territory, with urban, suburban and rural areas well represented,” he wrote.

The debates will be hosted by scientists, health professionals, high schools, and religious institutions, Freeman said. A couple of the debates will even take place in craft breweries that have agreed to host.

The movement’s website states that local moderators at the debates must be neutral and conduct the debates in “a fashion that doesn’t favour or disadvantage any party or candidate.”

Freeman said they’re expecting a good turnout at some of the more high-profile events, including a debate set to take place in downtown Toronto Thursday evening, where Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland (University-Rosedale), who’s also current foreign affairs minister, is confirmed to attend.

A full list of when and where the debates on the environment will be held in each riding is available on the movement’s website.