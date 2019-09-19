OTTAWA – Three separate instances of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing either brownface or blackface makeup have emerged in the last 24 hours, throwing the party's re-election campaign into major damage-control mode.

The bombshell news is set to dominate the conversation on the campaign trail today. Already his political opponents are questioning Trudeau's leadership, saying he has "a lot to answer for," over what appears to be, as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh put it, "an ongoing pattern of behaviour."

TIME reported Wednesday that the photo appeared in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school in Vancouver where Trudeau was a teacher at the time.

The photo was taken at the school’s annual dinner, which had an "Arabian Nights" theme, and Trudeau has acknowledged that he was dressed as Aladdin. Trudeau was nearly 30 years old when the photo was taken.

CTV News has since confirmed a second photo of Trudeau from the "Arabian Nights" dinner. The photo was in the high school’s newsletter "View Point," in April 2001. It shows Trudeau in the same Aladdin costume, with his arms around two men in turbans.

"I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better but I didn't and I'm really sorry," Trudeau told reporters inside his campaign plane, on the tarmac in Halifax Wednesday night when just the TIME image had surfaced. "It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself. I'm pissed off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn't done it, but I did it and I apologize for it."

During his press conference aboard the party’s replacement plane—while he's still waiting for a branded one to be repaired after a Liberal campaign bus drove into the wing at the end of the first day of the campaign—Trudeau also admitted to a second instance. When he was a high school student he "dressed up at a talent show and sang Day-O. With makeup on," said Trudeau, referring to a Jamaican folk song called "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)."

Late Wednesday, CTV News confirmed an image from the Montreal high school incident, printed in his Brebeuf College yearbook.

"It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I'm deeply sorry," Trudeau said on Wednesday.

Trudeau has spent most mornings of this election campaign making a policy announcement followed by a media availability, today that’s not the case. Reporters covering the Liberal campaign were told that he is not expected to make any public appearances before 12 p.m. ET. He is in Winnipeg.

After last night's apology and admission of past racist acts, Trudeau said he will be asking Canadians to forgive him, and that he knows he has hard work ahead to demonstrate that he takes responsibility and will work towards a better Canada.

He has been making calls to friends, colleagues, and his candidates, many of whom are people of colour. It's yet to be seen if, and how Liberals who are part of a political movement that emphasizes that "diversity is our strength" react to these offensive visuals.

'A lot to answer for'

Trudeau was also questioned about how this squares with the fact that the Liberal war room has been going after Conservative candidates for weeks, pointing out past racist, homophobic, and anti-abortion comments. Responding at the time, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said that as long as someone takes responsibility and apologized, he'd accept that.

Last night he wasn't willing to offer the same forgiveness to his opponent. "What Canadians saw this evening is someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who is not fit to govern this country," he said before walking away without taking any questions from reporters.

Today Scheer is expected to make an announcement and take media questions at 10:30 a.m.

NDP Leader Jagmneet Singh, appearing on CTV's Your Morning, restated what was his emotionally-delivered message last night.

"Seeing the prime minister do this makes a lot of people question his sincerity, but really question their place, and I really want people to know, despite how hard it is, given those images, I want people to love themselves," Singh said.

In further public comments Thursday, Singh said it is difficult to think about shaking Trudeau's hand the next time they are set to meet face-to-face, at the Oct. 7 English-language Leaders' Commission Debate.

"I think he's got a lot to answer for, I'm also concerned that this is an ongoing pattern of behaviour," Singh said.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May tweeted that she is "deeply shocked by the racism shown."

People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier, who once said that blackface was a "non-existent phenomenon" said that while he won't call Trudeau racist, he accused him of being the "master of identity politics" and "biggest hypocrite in the country."

Reaction from Liberal incumbent candidates is also beginning to emerge.

More to come.

With files from CTV News’ Sonja Puzic, Evan Solomon, and Glen McGregor