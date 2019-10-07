When election time comes around, every party promises the moon.

Money for this. More money for that. Repeal this law. Revamp that program. In the battle for the electorate’s hearts and minds, it can be difficult for voters to keep all the platforms straight.

CTVNews.ca is here to help. We’ve compiled the promises made by the six major parties in one place.

Click on the link below to visit our party platforms tracker. You can use the filter tools to sort the promises by party and by topic. We will update these lists as we become aware of new and altered commitments.

election.ctvnews.ca/platforms