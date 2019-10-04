OTTAWA - The government has filed an appeal of a recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling, which ordered the government to compensate First Nations children who had been discriminated against by the government's child welfare system.

This means the more than 50,000 children who were apprehended or denied welfare services, who the government was ordered to compensate $40,000, may not receive anything.

The application for judicial review asks that the tribunal's decision be set aside and the claim for monetary compensation be dismissed. It also asks for "an order setting aside the Tribunal's decision and referring the matter to the Tribunal for determination in accordance with the directions of this Court."

Finally, it asked for "further and other relief" that the Court might deem appropriate.

"Canada's conduct was wilful and reckless resulting in what we have referred to as a worst-case scenario under our Act," the CHRT stated in its initial ruling, released Sept. 6.

The $40,000 compensation order was the maximum amount allowable under the CHRT. The compensation also applies to parents and grandparents of children apprehended before 2006.

The government had until the end of the day on Oct. 7 to file an appeal. They got filed before the deadline, however, making their appeal known at mid-day on Friday.

The appeal claims the tribunal erred in six different ways, including in ordering monetary compensation for First Nations Children, their parents or grandparents under the Canadian Human Rights Ac , both "for the necessary or unnecessary removal of children in the child welfare system" and "for children who experienced gaps, delays and denials of services that would have been available under Jordan’s principle."

They say the error lies in the "nature of the complaint before the Tribunal and the evidence presented."

The appeal also says the tribunal erred in determining that "discrimination is ongoing" with respect to funding for child and family services on reserve and in the Yukon, and in establishing a compensation payment process that requires that the tribunal retain jurisdiction, allowing them to establish new categories for "persons who may receive compensation."

These errors, according to the filing, "were made without jurisdiction or beyond the Tribunal's jurisdiction, denied procedural fairness to the Applicant, erroneously relied on factual material, erroneously interpreted provisions of the Canadian Human Rights Act or were otherwise unreasonable."

Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan defended the decision to appeal in an emailed statement to CTV News on Friday.

“The recent ruling from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal is significant and raises important questions and considerations such as who is to be compensated and the role of the Tribunal,” he wrote. “In order to give us both clarity on the ruling and time to have these conversations with our partners, which are not possible during an election, we are seeking a judicial review and stay.”

O’Regan said the government believes that “collaboration, rather than litigation is the best way to right historical wrongs and advance reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.”

The minister added that they’re committed to engaging in “discussions around compensation” for impacted individuals.

“If re-elected, we will continue the conversation on compensation in a fair and equitable way that focuses on bringing healing and recognition of the harms suffered for First Nations children.”

When the Sept. 6 ruling first came down, it was applauded by First Nations groups. The Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde was among those welcoming the initial ruling.

"This is about our children, their safety, their right to be with their families, kin and communities and their right to quality of care. No government should be fighting these fundamental values," Bellegarde said in a press release.

The ruling comes just weeks before the Oct. 21 federal election. The issue has been raised on the campaign trail, with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer saying yesterday that he would seek a judicial review of the compensation, if he were in power.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh weighed in shortly after the news broke. He said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "should have accepted this ruling."

"Mr. Trudeau has failed Indigenous kids once again," said Singh.

With files from CTV's Sarah Turnbull.