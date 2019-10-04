Feds to appeal ruling ordering compensation for First Nations children denied welfare services
Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Carolyn Bennett, left, looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde participates in the signing of the Assembly of First Nations-Canada Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Priorities on Parliament Hill, on June 12, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
OTTAWA - The government has filed an appeal of a recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling, which ordered the government to compensate First Nations children who had been discriminated against by the government’s child welfare system.
This means the more than 50,000 children who were apprehended or denied welfare services, who the government was ordered to compensate $40,000, may not receive anything.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.