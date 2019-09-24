Naheed Nenshi says he isn’t interested in the “hot takes” on the photos of Justin Trudeau wearing brownface 18 years ago.But the Calgary mayor says he’s interested in having an honest conversation about racism in Canada, particularly about Bill 21, a law in Quebec that bans public servants in positions of authority, such as school teachers, from wearing religious symbols.



Nenshi called the law “horrifying” and called on Canada's federal leaders tochallenge the law, saying "it’s time to stand up for what’s right.”



