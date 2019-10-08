LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Green Leader Elizabeth May supports activists who are blocking bridges to spur efforts against climate change, but she says people should get out and vote if they want real action.

During an election-campaign stop today in Longueuil, Que., May says she backs the movement known as Extinction Rebellion, whose members shut down Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge.

May says she supports actions of non-violent civil disobedience, noting she was arrested for protesting the planned Trans-Mountain Pipeline project in British Columbia.

But she quickly adds that voting Green in the coming federal election is the most effective way to ensure Canada confronts the climate emergency by significantly curbing greenhouse-gas emissions.

The party advocates phasing out bitumen production between 2030 and 2035, and objects to approval of any new pipelines, coal-mining projects, or oil or gas drilling.

May says the Greens will oppose construction of a fossil-fuel pipeline anywhere in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.