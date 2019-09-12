TORONTO --The Green Party has dropped an Ontario candidate after a Facebook post emerged where he suggests sending a pig carcass to Muslims.

The party on Thursday accepted the resignation of Erik Schomann, a candidate in the riding of Simcoe North, after the post surfaced online.

“The Green Party has zero tolerance for sexism, Islamophobia, antisemitism, misogyny, homophobia or hate speech of any kind,” the Greens wrote in a statement.

The post in question features an image of three men standing in front of a barbeque, with the caption “Schomanner roasting a pic (we sent the left-overs to Denmark in support of the protesters of the Muhammed comic)”

The post is in reference to the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten’s decision to publish 12 images of the prophet Muhammed in September 2005. The depictions were largely condemned by Muslim groups in Denmark and led to protests around the world.

In a Twitter thread, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Green Party Leader Elizabeth May to drop Schomann and suggested any act of sending a pig carcass to Muslims is an act of intimidation from the alt-right.

“While we greatly cherish the free speech rights of all Canadians, when you start promising to mail pieces of a pig carcass, you can no longer stand with the integrity and moral commitment that all those who wish to be elected must have,” the council said in a statement.

Schomann has not made any public comment about his dismissaland was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday, two NDP candidates resigned from their party; one following allegations of domestic abuse and the other due to comments on social media sent to pro-pipeline protestors.

Olivier Mathieu, the NDP candidate for the Montreal-area riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, denies any wrongdoing in the domestic abuse allegations against him, while Dock Currie, a candidate in the southern B.C. riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, said the social media comments he made two years ago do not reflect who heis today.