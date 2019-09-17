OTTAWA – The Green Party of Canada has removed a series of campaign training videos accessible from its website and informed Elections Canada of the “oversight” after CTV News discovered that they contained voters’ personal data.

In a statement Tuesday evening the Green Party said that Elections Canada has been contacted about the “error” that has since been corrected.

“Due to an oversight, a small number of videos hosted in an internal training section on our website contained visuals of some Elections Canada information. The information primarily pertains to names and addresses, and only included a small number of Canadian voters,” the party said in a statement.

The videos were included as part of a publicly accessible Google Drive that the party calls an “Organizing Toolbox” by following a link on the party website. It contains handbooks on canvassing, tip sheets on various aspects of running campaigns, organizational charts, and how-to’s on contacting voters, among other election-focused volunteer guides.

Until Tuesday afternoon this trove of campaign guides included a folder with recorded webinars aimed at training people working on Green Party campaigns. Some of these video tutorials walked through how to use the party’s voter information system, “GVote” and contained visuals of the party’s internal database and the personal information within it.

The party says that it was a mistake that the videos were publicly viewable.

CTV News contacted more than a dozen of the people whose names and information was visible in the videos. Seven people responded and confirmed that none of them were aware their information was accessible in this way.

