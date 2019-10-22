OTTAWA – As all parties assess the outcome of last night’s 43rd federal election, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was first up to frame the new Liberal-led minority Parliament as a “historic opportunity.”

Despite dropping from third to fourth party standing in the House of Commons, Singh is optimistic about his 24-person caucus’ ability to still deliver on some of its election commitments.

“The results of this election, they showed that Canadians now have a historic opportunity to win, and the way they win is this minority government gives us the chance to be able to fight for the things that we’ve laid out all along this campaign,” Singh told reporters from Burnaby, B.C. He said that in the coming days he will meet with his team to discuss the New Democrats’ priorities in the 43rd Parliament. Throughout the campaign Singh indicated his openness to working with the Liberals in a minority scenario.

In his victory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians have sent his party back to Ottawa with a “clear,” mandate, though there will be a new requirement to collaborate with the smaller parties if he wants to advance his campaign commitments.

The Liberals are 13 seats short of the 170 seats needed for a majority. This means that while it won’t be as big of a challenge as it would have been if the Liberal’s seat count was smaller, no vote is a guarantee and Trudeau will have to look to forge either formal or informal alliances in order to maintain the confidence of the House of Commons.

Trudeau, after thanking constituents at a Metro station in his riding of Papineau, Que. on Tuesday morning, headed back to Ottawa but is not planning to take reporters’ questions on what comes next, until Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT. Trudeau made a similar move after his much more decisive 2015 majority victory.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet also spoke this afternoon, after tripling his party’s seat counts and destabilizing the gains the other parties were looking to make in Quebec in the process, in part because of a resurgence of Quebec nationalism.

Blanchet, who is coming to Ottawa as one of 32 Bloc MPs, has said that he isn't interested in teaming up with anyone in a coalition, but would decide on a case-by-case basis whether to support various initiatives proposed by a minority government. Today he said he expects his party to have “quite a good leverage” going forward. Asked why he thought that’ll be the case he told reporters to “watch closely how the things will develop in the coming months.”

After a disappointing outcome for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer who looked to make history and defeat the Liberals after just one majority mandate, will also hold a media availability this afternoon in Regina. There, he’s likely to face more questions about the future of his leadership despite sending a bigger team to Ottawa and chipping away at Liberal support across the country, winning 121 ridings.

While there were a few policy similarities between what the Liberals and Conservatives promised voters in this campaign, the Tories are poised to continue their position as a government-in-waiting opposition party. The nasty partisanship exchanged between the two on the trail, coupled with Scheer’s assertion that he wasn’t interested in working with anyone in a minority, indicates as much.

While they did not elect as many MPs as they had hoped, the Conservatives won the popular vote, with Elections Canada preliminary results showing the Conservatives won 34.4 per cent of the votes, to the Liberal’s 33.1 per cent. The last time an election resulted in the party with the most votes not winning the most seats was 40 years ago, when Pierre Trudeau’s Liberals received nearly 500,000 more votes than Joe Clark’s Progressive Conservatives, but the PCs picked up 136 seats to the Liberals’ 114.

The 40-day campaign ended with the Liberals completely shut out of Alberta and Saskatchewan, but holding on to key parts of Ontario, while the Bloc Quebecois split the vote in Quebec and the Conservatives, NDP, and Greens each gained or held ground in Atlantic Canada and British Columbia. The New Democrats won Nunavut.

The Green party went from two to three seats, the People’s Party was wiped off the electoral map, while Independent Jody Wilson-Raybould was re-elected.

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan