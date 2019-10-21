Internet searches usually reserved for “How to solve a Rubik’s Cube” and “How to cook a turkey” were overtaken in Canada in recent weeks by confusion about voting, according to Google data.

“How to vote” was the top search on Google across the country over the past 90 days, the site confirmed with CTVNews.ca.

“And over the past 24 hours, ‘How to Vote’ searches have surged across Canada, with Alberta, Ontario and Nunavut leading search activity on Google,” said spokesperson Aaron Brindle.

Despite Elections Canada initiatives to broaden its reach online by cutting its print budget and more than doubling its spending on digital advertising, a variety of related voting queries have popped up in searches, including, how to vote “without voter card” and “how many piece of ID to vote.”

Most of these searches yield specialized results at the top of the Google search page pulled directly from elections.ca answering everything from where to vote and how members of the Canadian forces can vote.