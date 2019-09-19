OTTAWA - A visible minority candidate under the Liberal Party tent has weighed in after a video and photos have surfaced showing their leader in brownface and blackface.

Liberal candidate Greg Fergus said he was contacted by Trudeau before the bombshell report by TIME Magazine showing a photo of the Liberal leader at an "Arabian Nights" dinner, dressed as Aladdin with his skin painted brown, was released Wednesday evening.

"We had a really good conversation about this," said Fergus.

"There was a lot of confusion and hurt last night by the black community," he said in a press conference in Ottawa. "But I will say this to all of you, I don’t believe that anybody has ever lived their lives without making errors."

The candidate for Hull-Aylmer said the real measure of the man is based more on his actions, which he said have been “amazing” for diversity in Canada. Fergus acknowledged there will be hurdles along the way to recovery but forgiveness is possible.

"It’s going to be rough, people are feeling hurt. But I keep reminding them, and I’ve had conversations with members of the black community across the country all last night and into this morning, people are willing to cut him some slack and willing to forgive him because he has a track record."

The photo was seen in a West Point Grey Academy yearbook from 2000-2001, the private school Trudeau taught at in Vancouver.

Trudeau has since apologized, but during that press conference admitted to another instance when he dressed up in blackface in high school and sang a Jamaican folk song called "Banana Boat Song (Day O)."

Global News has also obtained a video of Trudeau in the early 1990s in blackface.

Fergus spoke on the unfolding circumstances at an event with fellow Liberal candidate Catherine McKenna in Ottawa.

More to come…