Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was noncommittal when asked if Maxime Bernier should be allowed to participate in debates organized by the Leaders' Debates Commission, after a report alleging a former neo-Nazi was among the People's Party of Canada signatories.

Scheer says it's "up to the Liberal government to explain the criteria" because they "established the debate commission."



Scheer was asked the question during an announcement in Woodbridge, Ont.