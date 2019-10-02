TORONTO -- As the debate about religious symbols continues to divide voters in Quebec, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was confronted with the issue firsthand when he was told to cut off his turban during a campaign stop in Montreal.

Singh was greeting shoppers as he strolled through Atwater Market on Wednesday morning when he was approached by a man who gave him some unsolicited advice about his appearance.

“You know what?” the man whispered to Singh. “You should cut your turban off and [inaudible] you look like a Canadian.”

“Oh, I think Canadians look like all sorts of people. That’s the beauty of Canada,” Singh politely responded with a smile.

The man mumbled something else to Singh, to which the politician responded “I don’t agree, sir.”

“In Rome you do what the Romans do,” the man continued.

At that point, the NDP leader replied “Eh, but this is Canada. You can do like whatever you like” before walking away from the man.

Singh was touring Montreal ahead of Wednesday night’s French-language leaders’ debate, in which the province’s controversial secularism bill is expected to be a hot-button topic.

Quebec’s Bill 21, which was adopted in June, bans civil servants, such as judges and school teachers, from wearing turbans, hijabs, or any other religious symbol while on the job.

While the law has received plenty of support in Quebec, it has been widely criticized as discriminatory in other parts of the country.

Singh has repeatedly spoken out against the bill going so far as to call it “state-sanctioned discrimination” on the first day of the campaign. Despite his opposition, he has vowed not to intervene in the provincial law.

Like Singh, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May have also promised not to challenge Bill 21 if they are elected. Only Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has remained open to the possibility of a federal intervention after the election.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has directly called on the federal leaders to stay out of the province’s affairs and not to participate in a legal challenge against Bill 21.