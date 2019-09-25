OTTAWA – Both Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau are making green-focused housing pitches to voters today, as the federal campaign hits the two-week mark. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also speaking about his housing plans, but with a focus on foreign buyers.

This morning in Jonquiere, Que., Scheer highlighted his promise of a green homes tax credit to incentivize Canadians to make environmentally-friendly upgrades to their properties.

Specifically a Conservative government would:

Create a 20 per cent refundable tax credit on their income taxes for green improvements to their home that cost between $1,000 and $20,000; and

Remove the GST from home heating costs, saving an estimated $107 per household annually.

The Conservatives say this would allow people to save up to $3,800 on home renovations each year. Among what would qualify under the Conservative plan: new doors and windows, solar panels, insulation, and high-efficiency furnaces.

This measure was first announced by Scheer as part of their overall environment plan, and it’s estimated to cost $900 million a year and would run for two years. The party is also promising to scrap the federal carbon tax, which it says is driving up the cost of Canadians' home energy bills.

Speaking in Richmond, B.C. Trudeau put forward a slate of measures focused on cutting home energy bills while reducing pollution. The measures the Liberals say they'd implement if re-elected include:

Retrofitting 1.5 million homes over the next five years to become more energy efficient and protected from climate-related weather events like flooding or wildfires;

Offer free energy audits for homeowners and landlords, as well as interest-free loans, with certain terms, up to $40,000 should they want to go ahead and make eco-friendly changes to their properties;

Create a net-zero homes grant of up to $5,000 for buyers of new homes that are certified zero-emissions;

Put $100 million into skills training focused on workers who specialize in energy audits, retrofits, and net-zero home construction;

And taking various steps alongside the CMHC to help homeowners be prepared for floods, like creating an insurance program and a plan to help with relocation of necessary.

The Liberals say the total cost of these measures would be $370 million in 2020-21, rising to $432 million by 2023-24.

Among the types of home improvements that the Liberals say would qualify for the up to $40,000 no-interest loan would be high efficiency water heaters, doors and windows; solar panels; and sump pumps. These loans have to be paid back in 10 years.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also made housing-related promises today, as part of his "New Deal" for British Columbia.

Singh vowed that an NDP government would:

Immediately create a dedicated RCMP anti-money laundering unit with $20 million in funding, half allocated specifically for B.C.-focused officers;

Create a national registry to require corporations, trusts and partnerships who own or buy land to disclose who owns them, with the intent of cracking down on hiding profits; and

Implement a national 15 per cent foreign buyer's tax on the sale of homes to people who aren't Canadian citizens or permanent residents. This measure is aimed at curbing housing speculation and the NDP estimates it would raise around $320 million in the first year that it’s fully implemented.

More to come.