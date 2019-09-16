Liberal campaign song criticized as incomprehensible to be redone
The Strumbellas pose for photographers as they arrive for the Juno Gala awards show in Ottawa, Saturday April 1, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Sean Kilpatrick)
After initially defending a heavily mocked French-language election campaign tune, the Liberals have decided to change the song.
A party spokesperson confirmed today the French version of the campaign song will be re-recorded.
The Liberals chose the English-language song, "One Hand Up," by Canadian rock band The Strumbellas as the party's theme song.
It was the band that translated the lyrics and recorded the French-language version.
That rendition was criticized online as being badly translated and incomprehensible.
The Liberals saluted the anglophone group's efforts to translate and record a song in the country's second official language.