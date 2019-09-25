DELTA, B.C. -- Liberal leader Justin Trudeau says he did not scuttle a sitting Quebec MP's chance to run for re-election because she questioned his credentials as a feminist.

Eva Nassif told the Globe and Mail that she was not nominated to run in the Vimy riding because she did not publicly support Trudeau as a feminist following the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which led to the resignation of two female cabinet ministers.

Trudeau says Nassif didn't meet the standards of the Liberal party's protocol for vetting candidates, but did not give a reason why.

Nassif announced in August that she would not seek a second term in the riding north of Montreal, citing personal reasons.

But riding-association president Giuseppe Margiotta told The Canadian Press at the time that Nassif was pushed out.

The Liberals named Annie Koutrakis is their candidate for Vimy earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.