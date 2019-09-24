TORONTO -- Environmental initiatives dominated the election campaign trail on Tuesday as the Liberals and NDP pledged to fight climate change, a day after the United Nation’s Climate Action Summit called on world leaders to present concrete proposals to meet emissions reduction targets over the next decade and into 2050.

The Liberal party said it would immediately commit Canada to becoming carbon neutral by mid-century if re-elected, joining pledges made on Monday by the European Union and 65 other countries.

The party said it would set legally-binding, five-year milestones to reach its 2050 goal in consultation with experts including scientists and economists.

In Winnipeg, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh focused on helping communities most impacted by climate change, including partnering with Indigenous people, ensuring they have a decision-making seat on climate change policies.

The NDP also said it would support provinces who want to connect their power grids across the country to facilitate distributing clean power.

The Green Party unveiled its climate plan in May, promising zero emissions by 2050 and modernizing the electricity grid to make renewable energy distribution possible from province to province. The party also proposed retrofitting every building in Canada and ending all imports of foreign oil.