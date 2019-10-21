HALIFAX -- Polls have closed across Atlantic Canada, where an electoral landscape once awash in Liberal red is expected to change as results from the federal vote begin rolling in.

Four years ago, voters across the region handed Justin Trudeau's Liberals all 32 of the region's seats, which meant that as of Monday the party had nowhere to go but down in the four easternmost provinces.

Even though the Liberals have maintained a lead in the polls in the region since June, Andrew Scheer's Conservatives were counting on taking back traditionally Tory ridings.

And the recent surge in voter support for Jagmeet Singh's NDP -- a trend seen across the country -- was expected to make for some tight races in a handful of ridings.

In Nova Scotia, the Liberals were facing challenges in five ridings where popular incumbents stepped down before the campaign began -- among them Scott Brison and Bill Casey, originally elected as Tories. In three of those ridings, the Tory challengers are well-known former provincial politicians.

During the last week of the campaign, Trudeau travelled to three Nova Scotia ridings: the former NDP stronghold of Halifax and the northern ridings of Cumberland-Colchester and Central Nova -- both former Tory strongholds.

In New Brunswick, the Conservatives were banking on a return to traditional voting patterns, particularly in southern districts where the English-speaking majority has typically voted Conservative.

In northern New Brunswick and along the Acadian shore, where French-speakers dominate, the Liberals were expected to hold on to several safe seats, including Beausejour, held by cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc since 2000, and Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe, held by Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor.

On Friday, Scheer was in Fredericton, where he warned voters that a potential Liberal-NDP coalition would raise the GST or cut transfers to the provinces to pay for the parties' campaign promises -- assertions that were swiftly denied by Trudeau and Singh.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, the NDP is counting on gains in the St. John's area, and in Prince Edward Island, the Conservatives are hoping the western riding of Egmont will once again turn Tory blue.

However, the Liberals are widely expected to hold on to virtually all the seats in those two provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.