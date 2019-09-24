TORONTO -- Environmental initiatives dominated the election campaign trail on Tuesday as the Liberals and NDP pledged to fight climate change, a day after the United Nations Climate Action Summit called on world leaders to present concrete proposals to meet emissions reduction targets over the next decade and into 2050.

The Liberal party said it would immediately commit Canada to becoming carbon neutral by mid-century if re-elected, joining pledges made on Monday by the European Union and 65 other countries.

But the party came under criticism from both Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for its environmental track record over the last four years.

The Liberals announced on Tuesday it would set legally-binding, five-year milestones in consultation with experts including scientists and economists, to reach its 2050 goal.

“That means not putting any more carbon pollution into the air than we take out,” said Liberal candidate and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna in Ottawa, admitting that they are setting an ambitious target.

“Action on climate change can no longer be a partisan issue.”

The NDP proposal focused on helping communities most impacted by climate change, including partnering with Indigenous people, ensuring they have a decision-making seat on climate change policies.

“We believe that we have to take action now, we are committed to moving away from fossil fuels. We know the future for our country and for the world is a future where we are not burning any carbon for fuel,” Singh told his supporters, adding that an NDP government would meet the targets laid out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), limiting global warming to 1.5 Celsius.

The NDP, which also promised to support provinces who want to connect their power grids across the country, put a $15-billion price tag on its climate action plan.

Scheer, who was in St. Catharines, Ont. to discuss his tax review plan with the small business community, did not offer a number when asked what his emission reduction targets would be for 2050, but criticized the Liberal plan, calling Trudeau a “master of improv, coming up with things on the fly, no details.”

The Conservative party unveiled its climate plan in the spring, billing it as Canada’s “best chance” to meet the Paris targets. Scheer said a Conservative government was committed to meeting those targets, though the plan lacks details on how it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Under Justin Trudeau we're falling further and further behind and I do not understand why he is still going all in on a carbon tax that has been proven to fail,” Scheer said.

The Green Party announced its climate plan in May, promising zero emissions by 2050 and modernizing the electricity grid across the country, making it possible to distribute renewable energy from one province to province. The party also proposed retrofitting every building in Canada and ending all imports of foreign oil.

With files from CTV's Rachel Aiello in Ottawa