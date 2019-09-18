FREDERICTON -- Justin Trudeau is promising to do more to boost incomes for seniors, widows and widowers, one of a number of big ticket election promises he's made in the first week of the campaign.

But so far, independent costings of Liberal platform pledges by the parliamentary budget officer have not yet been released -- nor will they be until after they have all been publicly announced, Trudeau says.

A re-elected Liberal government would increase old-age security by 10 per cent once a senior turns 75, and would boost the Canada Pension Plan survivor benefit by 25 per cent, Trudeau pledged this morning at a lawn-bowling club in Fredericton -- a riding the Liberals picked up in 2015 as part of their sweep of the Atlantic provinces.

"Our parents have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to give us a good life," Trudeau said.

"Once they get to retirement they shouldn't have to worry about their savings running out."

Survivor benefits would see an increase of up to $2,080, while the increases to OAS would mean $729 more for eligible seniors each year. The changes would take effect in July 2020 and be indexed to keep up with inflation.

The Liberals say the increase to OAS, which is paid out of current government funds, would cost $1.63 billion in 2020-21, rising to $2.56 billion in 2023-24.

So far, using the Liberals' figures, Trudeau has made more than $4 billion in election promises since the campaign began one week ago, counting pledges to increase spending or reduce taxes. Nearly five weeks remain in the campaign.

The party is working with the parliamentary budget office (PBO) on costing elements of its platform, but those details will not be released until all campaign announcements have been made, the Liberals say. This, despite the fact the Parliament of Canada Act says all cost estimates prepared by the parliamentary budget office on election promises are supposed to be published "as they are announced by parties," according to the PBO website.

The Liberal campaign team says they are holding back their PBO numbers because each spending measure can affect others, which could lead to confusion. They point to a tweet from parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux saying his office had to prepare new estimates of the effects of Conservative pledges on maternity-leave and public-transit tax credits after the Tories made a subsequent broader promise to reduce income taxes.

Not to worry, Trudeau said in Fredericton -- detailed numbers will be released eventually on "elements" of the Liberal platform.

"I can assure you we have been and are working with the parliamentary budget officer on costing elements of our platform," he told reporters.

"We will be releasing a fully costed, fully responsible platform in the coming weeks including all the work done by the parliamentary budget officer on specific measures."

The Liberals -- and other parties -- have been targeting their money measures at young families in the early stages of this campaign. However, voters over the age of 65 are often those who most reliably show up at the polls.

And, as new data shows, they are a growing demographic.

Statistics Canada put new figures to the issue on Tuesday when it released population projections extending to 2068. In all the scenarios the statistics office looked at, the proportion of people 65 and older in Canada will rapidly grow over the next two decades. By 2068, seniors are projected to be between 21.4 per cent and 29.5 per cent of the population, compared to 17.2 per cent in 2018.

Canadians will also continue to live longer, Statistics Canada said, predicting that the number of Canadians over 80 would go from 1.6 million in 2018 to 5.5 million by 2068. The fastest growing age group? Centenarians, the projections suggest.

Trudeau is spending most of the day talking about and interacting with seniors in New Brunswick before moving onto Nova Scotia for a campaign event this evening.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019

