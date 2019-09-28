TORONTO -- The Liberals will put forward their party platform Sunday which will put a special emphasis on issues for the middle class and students, CTV News has learned.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to unveil his party’s platform Sunday at the University of Toronto’s Mississauga campus. He is expected to announce new measures that would allow new parents to put their student loans on hold by giving them an interest-free break from paying off their loans.

The temporary delay would last until their youngest child turns five years old.

Sources tell CTV News that the Liberals will vow to increase student grants under the Canada Students Loans and Grants program by $1,200, to reach $4,200 per year.

They party is also expected to offer to give students more time to pay off their loans. The Liberals are expected to vow to extend the grace period on payments after graduation from six months to two years.

Under the Liberal plan, students would not have to make payments on their loans until they are earning at least $35,000 per year after graduation.

Trudeau’s announcement in Ontario comes as Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government plans to reverse student assistance put in place by the former Ontario Liberal government.

During his campaign stops in Ontario, Trudeau has repeatedly criticized Ford, who he has often likened to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Scheer, who campaigned alongside Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Saturday, has not met with Ford during the campaign.