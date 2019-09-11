Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall this morning and ask her to dissolve the 42nd Parliament. That will officially kick off the 2019 federal election campaign and set in motion 40 days of electioneering before voters head to the polls on Oct. 21.

Watch LIVE @ 9 ET on CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel: Lisa LaFlamme leads special coverage as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to launch the 2019 federal election campaign

Follow today’s developments with our live blog: