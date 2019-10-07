As six federal party leaders go head-to-head in the first official English-language debate tonight, CTVNews.ca will provide real-time fact checking and analysis of their claims.

Tracey Thomson, co-founder of TRUTHPLANE and a communications expert, will also provide insight into the party leaders’ body language on the stage throughout the two-hour event.

Topics covered in tonight’s debate include affordability and economic insecurity, environment and energy, Indigenous issues, leadership in Canada and on the global stage, as well as polarization, human rights and immigration.

Follow our live blog from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT.