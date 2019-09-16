OTTAWA – Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, has been invited to participate in the two federal election debates organized by the Leaders' Debates Commission.

After not initially meeting all necessary criteria, the Commission has decided to include Bernier, who formed the still fledgling federal political party in 2018 with a vow to run a candidate in all 338 ridings.

"Based on our further evaluation, I’m satisfied that more than one candidate endorsed by the party has a reasonable chance to be elected," said Commissioner David Johnston in a statement.

Bernier will join Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The two Commission debates are being produced by the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP).

The English debate will be held on Oct. 7 and the French debate is on Oct. 10. Both will take place at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

More to come.